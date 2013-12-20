BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $276 mln multifamily K-deal, K-J13
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded Barbados' government bond rating to Ba3 from Ba1, putting the Caribbean nation's rating deeper into junk territory, citing anemic economic growth and gaping fiscal deficits.
The credit ratings agency noted the rising cost of funding for Barbados and its increased reliance on short-term funding. Foreign exchange reserves have also sharply decreased, Moody's said in a statement.
Moody's also said the country's credit outlook remained negative.
* Intact Financial Corp - estimated catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Q1 of 2017 of approximately $88 million on a pre-tax basis
* Virtus Investment Partners Inc - CEO George R. Aylward's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nc5Xyh] Further company coverage: