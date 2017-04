BRIDGETOWN, Barbados A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the Caribbean island of Barbados on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was 126 miles (203 km) northeast of the capital Bridgetown at a depth of 20 miles (32 km).

A Reuters reporter in Barbados said the quake, which struck shortly before dawn, did not immediately appear to have had any notable impact in Bridgetown, the island nation's capital.

(Reporting by Robert Sandiford in Bridgetown Editing by David Adams, John Stonestreet and W Simon)