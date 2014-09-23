BRIEF-CHL divests activities in parapharmaceutical sector
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
Sept 23 Barbara Bui SA :
* H1 net loss - group share 0.5 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 14.9 million euros, up 0.6 percent
* Says Q1 net profit up 4.1 percent y/y at 8.3 billion yuan ($1.20 billion)