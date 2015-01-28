BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra April total sales falls about 6 pct
* April total sales of 39,357 units versus 41,863 units last year
Jan 28 Barbara Bui SA :
* FY revenue 31.4 million euros ($35.66 million) versus 33.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1uBse1b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.