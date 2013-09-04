By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 UK carehome business Barchester
Healthcare has repaid around 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion)
of debt after selling and leasing back some of its property
portfolio to Ravenshill International, a private group of real
estate investors.
Under the terms of the deal, all of the debt has been repaid
at face value or par. The acquired property assets will be
leased back to Barchester and operated by the company for 23
years.
Barchester, which operates more than 200 homes for the
elderly in the UK, has been in restructuring talks since last
October about its debt, which is predominantly property loans.
At the time the company came under pressure to refinance
these loans amid 'slight underperformance' at the operating
business, according to a report by ratings agency Fitch.
Talks hit stalemate over 450 million pounds of interest rate
swaps that were put in place at the peak of the market in 2006
to hedge against rising interest rates but are now 'out of the
money'. These swaps sit alongside or above existing senior debt.
In addition to the swaps, the debt consisted of 380 million
pounds of junior debt which was due to mature this month, and
532 million pounds of Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities
(CMBS).
"Two to three years ago these structures were so complicated
that any restructuring of its indebtedness looked impossible," a
restructuring lawyer said.
The situation changed earlier this year when US Real Estate
Investment Trusts (REITS) began looking at buying the property
arms of healthcare companies, which gave the companies the
ability to sell the property and repay some of their debt.
In July, US REIT HCP started buying Barchester's junior debt
to gain more influence in the company's restructuring and
potentially buy some of the company's property portfolio.
HCP was one of a number of interested buyers but was
trumped by Ravenshill's bid, which offered the best value to
Barchester, a source close to the deal said.
Goldman Sachs advised Barchester and Rothschild advised
junior creditors.
Another UK carehome business, General Healthcare Group, is
struggling to refinance nearly 2 billion pounds of debt, some of
which matures in October.
General Healthcare's swaps do not mature until 2031 and
breaking them could add up to 600 million pounds to the
company's debt pile.
($1 = 0.6439 British pounds)
(Edited by Tessa Walsh)