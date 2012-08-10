LONDON Aug 9 British brothers David and
Frederick Barclay have won a legal fight for control of Coroin,
which owns three five-star hotels in London, after a court
dismissed claims against the twins by one of the firm's
shareholders.
Irish property developer Paddy McKillen sued the Barclays in
March, kickstarting a five-month trial that roped in a raft of
high-profile names including former prime minister Tony Blair
and billionaire Hong Kong property tycoon Walter Kwok.
McKillen has a 36.2 percent stake in Coroin, which owns The
Berkeley, Claridges, and The Connaught, while the Barclays have
a 28.4 percent holding through deals with shareholders.
McKillen said the brothers schemed illegally to bypass his
right to buy more Coroin shares from Derek Quinlan to seize
control of the firm and also that company directors appointed by
the Barclays had breached their duties.
Quinlan still owns his 35.4 percent share following the
court's decision. However, the Barclays have effective control
over that stake after buying Quinlan's debt last September.
A spokesman for the Barclays said the judgement "vindicated
the Barclay interests' position".
A spokeswoman for McKillen said while he "might have lost
this battle he was actually in a better position to win the war.
The Barclay Brothers have not achieved their stated objective.
We still have the right to purchase Quinlan's interest in
Maybourne at a later date should it become available".
During the trial, the court heard that Blair gave free
advice to McKillen who was trying to buy a majority stake in
Coroin and that McKillen had approached Kwok, former chairman of
Hong Kong-based developer Sun Hung Kai Properties, as
a potential investor.
Coroin was set up in 2004 by McKillen, Quinlan and others
using 660 million pounds ($1 billion) Irish bank debt to buy the
three hotels.
The loans were seized by Ireland's state-run National Asset
Management Agency during the country's property crash. Last
September, NAMA sold the loans to a Barclay brothers' firm,
Maybourne Finance, for more than 800 million euros ($985
million).
In June, an English court ruled NAMA was free to transfer
the loans without restrictions to Maybourne.