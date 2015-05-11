May 11 Chief Executive Officer Valerie Keating of Barclays Plc's credit card arm, Barclaycard, is stepping down to seek a new professional challenge, Sky News reported on Monday.

The departure of Keating from the position she has held for six years is expected to be announced on Tuesday, Sky News said.

Keating is likely to remain in her role for some time to ensure an orderly handover, Sky said on their website.

Barclays could not be reached for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)