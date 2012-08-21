LONDON Aug 21 Barclays is in talks
about combining the majority of its African operations with its
subsidiary Absa Group, it said on Tuesday.
The British bank said it was considering combining its
interests in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia
and the Indian Ocean with Absa, with Barclays remaining as the
majority shareholder of the combined African operations.
Barclays said there was no certainty that the talks would
lead to a combination and that the proposed combination would
not be expected to be completed until 2013.
"This proposed combination of the majority of the Barclays
Africa businesses with Absa is the next logical step in
delivering our 'One Africa' strategy, which Barclays announced
last year," Maria Ramos, the chief executive of Absa Group and
Barclays Africa, said in a statement.