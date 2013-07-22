BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Lisa McGeough head of new financial institutions group
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
JOHANNESBURG, July 22 South Africa's Absa Group has received the regulatory approval to acquire Barclays Plc's African operations, clearing the final hurdle in the deal worth 18.3 billion rand ($1.9 billion).
Under the deal, Barclays will relinquish ownership of its African operations to Absa in exchange of a 62.3 percent shareholding of South Africa's third-largest lender.
Banking regulators in nine countries, including in Botswana and Kenya where Barclays has local listings, have given the deal the nod, Absa said in a statement. The transaction excludes Barclays' businesses in Egypt and Zimbabwe due to volatile politics in those countries.
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.