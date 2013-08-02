JOHANNESBURG Aug 2 Shares of Absa Group began
trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as Barclays Africa
on Friday, after the close of a $2 billion deal where
the South African bank took over its parent's African
operations.
Under the deal, which received final regulatory clearance
last month, Britain's Barclays sold eight of its
African businesses to Absa for $2 billion of new shares in the
South African bank.
Barclays Africa Group, 62.3 percent owned by its British
parent, will retain the Absa brand in South Africa. Absa was
founded in 1991 as the Amalgamated Banks of South Africa from
the merger of several historically Afrikaner banks including the
Volkskas and Allied Groups.
Operations in Zimbabwe and Egypt were left out of the deal,
given the tumultuous politics. The Kenyan and Botswana
operations will retain their local listings.
Africa is Barclays largest region after the United Kingdom
and the United States, contributing more than 10 percent of its
pre-tax profit.
Barclays Africa shares were down 0.9 percent at 139.90 rand
at 1025 GMT. Its shares are the worst performer this year among
South Africa's "Big Four" banks, down nearly 15 percent.
Earlier this week, the bank released its final set of
results under the Absa name, delivering an 8 percent rise in
half-year earnings. Its full-year results will be released under
the Barclays Africa name next year.