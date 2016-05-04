* South Africa's PIC in talks with Barclays on BAG stake
* Talks about PIC increasing its stake in BAG -source
* PIC not part of a consortium looking at BAG stake -source
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's state pension
fund is talking to Barclays Plc about buying some of
the stake which the British bank is selling in its African
business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Barclays Plc is selling down its 62 percent stake, which is
worth some $5 billion, in Barclays Africa Group (BAG)
under a plan by new Chief Executive Jes Staley to simplify the
bank's structure and generate higher shareholder returns.
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Africa's largest
fund manager with more than $122 billion of South African
government employee pension assets under its custody, is the
second-biggest shareholder in BAG with a holding of about 6
percent.
"There are discussions going on about the PIC increasing its
stake in Barclays Africa," the source said, declining to be
named because the matter is private. "There's no PIC-led
consortium. It's just the PIC,"
Barclays declined to comment.
The PIC is the second investor to show interest in BAG,
which runs South Africa's biggest retail bank, after a source
told Reuters last month that Atlas Mara has teamed up
with private equity group Carlyle to prepare a bid.
However, any deal involving a private equity player could
face regulatory opposition from South Africa's central bank.
"As a regulator, we would not be comfortable with private
equity play for any of the banks," deputy governor Kuben Naidoo
said at a press conference in Pretoria on Tuesday. He did not
comment on any specific bank.
Valued at $330 million, Atlas Mara was set up by former
Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond, who has confirmed that his
firm has already lined up funding for an offer, without
elaborating on what form the financing would take.
($1 = 14.8052 rand)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)