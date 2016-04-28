By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, April 28
LONDON, April 28 Barclays Chairman John
McFarlane has pledged to deliver a "clean and
prosperous" 2018 to investors, putting a deadline on a vast
programme of restructuring and asset sales that will see
staffing numbers fall by 50,000.
Speaking at the bank's annual general meeting (AGM) in
London on Thursday, McFarlane thanked investors for their
patience while Barclays runs down businesses it no longer sees
as capable of generating appropriate returns, against a backdrop
of rising regulatory costs and poor economic conditions.
Following these disposals, which include the sell-down of
its 62 percent stake in Barclays Africa, McFarlane said the bank
expected group full-time employees to reduce by around 50,000
people, resulting in a total headcount of 80,000 - almost half
the staff employed at its peak.
The cost savings achieved from these cuts and the refocusing
of the business would enable the bank to reintroduce a
"respectable dividend level" and transform Barclays into a
"significantly smaller, safer" bank, McFarlane said.
"For the past few years, we have produced either negligible
retained profits or losses before dividends. Going forward we
need to reverse this and generate superior returns out of our
franchise," McFarlane said, in his first AGM statement as
chairman.
"However it is worth remembering that we are in the process
of turning around what was recently the largest bank in the
world by assets," he added.
Chief Executive Jes Staley also took time to explain a
decision to sacrifice part of the dividend to fund the revamp,
but said the short-term pain was necessary to put Barclays in a
position to grow payouts over time.
"Investing substantially in this company was one of the
first things I did upon being appointed - and my interests are
firmly aligned with yours," he said.
"However, I believe it is better to move quickly and
decisively to eliminate the drag in this business now than to
accept high levels of attrition on your returns for a much
longer time than is necessary."
Staley also said the bank was working hard to relieve the
pressure on returns from fines for past conduct failings and was
seeking to resolve outstanding issues "as swiftly as possible".
"There will also be no let-up in the critically important
work to transform Barclays' culture," he said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)