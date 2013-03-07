LONDON, March 7 British bank Barclays appointed a new head of operations and technology on Thursday and said it had no plans to fill the chief operations officer position left vacant after the exit of Jerry del Missier last year.

Barclays said Shaygan Kheradpir will become chief operations and technology officer with immediate effect and join the bank's executive committee.

Kheradpir will be responsible for operational processes, partly filling the previous COO role. Other past responsibilities of the COO have been filled by Hector Sants, who joined to oversee compliance and government relations in December, and the bank has no plans to appoint a replacement for del Missier, who left after last summer's Libor-rigging scandal, a spokeswoman said.

Kheradpir joined Barclays from Verizon at the start of 2011 as chief operating officer for retail and business banking, where he worked closely with Jenkins in rolling out new technology.