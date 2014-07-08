LONDON, July 8 British bank Barclays Plc has appointed Reid Marsh as co-head of investment banking in Asia-Pacific and promoted Gary Posternack to global head of mergers and acquisitions, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Mark Warham, head of M&A in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, will leave the bank, the source said. Matthew Ponsonby will lead EMEA M&A coverage, in addition to his role as co-chief operating officer of investment banking.

The moves follow the appointment of Tom King as head of investment banking in April.

Marsh steps into the seat left by Matthew Ginsberg, Barclays' most senior investment banker in Asia, who quit in May. Marsh joined Barclays in 2010 from Citigroup and is currently the London-based vice chairman of investment banking and chairman of the global industrials group. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Anjuli Davies)