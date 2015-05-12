HONG KONG May 12 Four top former Asia-based
Barclays Plc investment bankers, who left last year in
the British bank's global cull, will set up a new cross-border
advisory firm, according to sources with knowledge of the
matter.
The four - Ed King, Johan Leven, Helge Weiner-Trapness and
Peter Ding - are well known in Asia and have previously worked
in other Wall Street banks together.
This is the first high-profile launch of a boutique advisory
firm in Asia in a long time and comes at a time when independent
firms are slowly beginning to make an impact in the region.
The founders of the new firm declined to comment.
The sources declined to be identified because the matter is
not yet public.
(Reporting By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)