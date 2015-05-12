* Four ex-Barclays bankers launch new firm
* Independents rising in Asia as Wall St. rivals cut back
* New firm set to open up shop in next couple of months
(Adds bankers' backgrounds, data on independent banks)
By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White
HONG KONG, May 12 Four top former Asia-based
Barclays Plc investment bankers, who left last year in
the British bank's global cull, are setting up a new
cross-border advisory firm, people with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
The four - Ed King, Johan Leven, Helge Weiner-Trapness and
Peter Ding - are well known in Asia and have previously worked
together in other Wall Street banks. The founders of the new
firm, who declined to comment, each have about 25 years of
experience in investment banking.
The people with knowledge of the matter declined to be
identified because the details were not yet public.
The new bank will focus on advising companies on
cross-border deals and is the first high-profile launch of a
boutique advisory firm in Asia in a long time. It comes as
independent firms are beginning to make an impact in the region,
climbing financial advisory league tables as big global firms
scale back their investment banking footprint to cut down on
costs.
Last year Lazard, one of the world's biggest
independent investment banks, finished twelfth among advisors on
mergers in the Asia-Pacific region, up from 15th in 2013 and
34th in 2012. Rival Moelis & Co ranks 9th in deals
announced so far this year, up from 52nd at the end of last
year.
All four of the bankers left Barclays' Hong Kong hub last
summer as Chief Executive Antony Jenkins announced plans to cut
7,000 jobs worldwide to save costs. The four were among
Barclays' top executives in the region prior to their
departures.
Prior to joining Barclays, King led Morgan Stanley's Asian
mergers and acquisitions practice. He was succeeded by Ding,
while Leven was head of corporate finance for Asia-Pacific and
Weiner-Trapness ran the financial institutions group. Leven and
Weiner-Trapness previously worked with Goldman Sachs.
Their new firm is likely to be operational in the next
couple of months and add more staff in that time, the sources
said. Reuters could not ascertain the name of the new firm.
The last major wave of new independent boutiques in Asia
came after the 2008 financial crisis.
Examples include former Merrill Lynch Asia investment
banking head Sheldon Trainor's PacBridge Capital Partners, and
former Citigroup Asian head Robert Morse's Primus Financial
Holdings.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)