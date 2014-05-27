HONG KONG May 27 Barclays Asia-Pacific
head of corporate finance Johan Leven and Asia-Pacific head of
financial institutions group Helge Weiner-Trapness have quit the
British bank, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Barclays Asia Pacific operations have seen a series of
senior exits since the bank announced a major restructuring this
month, aimed at shrinking its investment banking division
globally.
Barclays declined to comment on the latest departures.
The senior Asia-based executives to step down or leave the
firm in recent weeks include Matthew Ginsburg, Barclays top
investment banker in Asia-Pacific, Robert Morrice, its chairman
and CEO for Asia-Pacific and Jason Rynbeck, the bank's top deal
maker in the region.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral
Fahmy)