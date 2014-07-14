HONG KONG, July 14 Barclays Plc has named Patrick Kwan and Reid Marsh as co-heads of investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Kwan, currently head of global finance and risk solutions for Asia-Pacific, joined Barclays in 2001.

Reuters reported Marsh's appointment last week. He is London-based and will relocate to Hong Kong.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Paul Tait)