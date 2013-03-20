EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, March 20 Rich Ricci, the head of Barclays' investment bank, has sold shares worth almost 17 million pounds ($25.7 million) straight after receiving them under previous deferred bonuses or long-term share awards.
Barclays said on Wednesday Ricci was awarded 5.7 million shares on Tuesday and had sold them all. By 1554 GMT Barclays shares were down 1.3 percent at 294 pence, valuing the stake at 16.8 million pounds.
Ricci was one of nine directors to receive shares, and often about half of them are sold to cover taxes. Antony Jenkins, who took over as CEO at the end of August, received 1.8 million shares and sold 943,000.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has