NEW YORK Oct 9 Barclays Plc named investment banker John Miller to the newly created position of head of banking for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank's global group heads based in the Americas will report to Miller, as will Americas regional heads, the memo said. He currently runs Barclays' global industrials group as well as its global financial sponsors business, it said.

A Barclays spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo, sent by Tom King and Eric Bommensath, co-CEOs of Barclays' corporate and investment bank.

Paul Parker, who previously headed the bank's global corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, will take on sole leadership of the bank's M&A operations worldwide, the memo said. The M&A business will be put into its own standalone structure under Parker.

Ros Stephenson will become chairman of banking on a global basis, according to the memo. She was also previously head of global corporate finance and M&A.