By Soyoung Kim
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 Barclays Plc has named
Josh Connor and John Welsh as co-heads of its Americas
industrial group, according to an internal memo to staff on
Thursday.
The bankers in the new roles will succeed John Miller, who
was promoted last month to the newly created position of head of
banking for the Americas.
Connor joined Barclays in 2011 as global head of
transportation from Morgan Stanley where he ran the
bank's transportation group. Among other transactions, he
advised Northwest on its merger with Delta, Continental
on its merger with United, and most recently US Airways
on its merger with American Airlines.
Welsh joined Barclays' industrial group in 2008 after 10
years with Lehman Brothers, and is currently responsible for the
capital goods sector coverage in the Americas. Among other
transactions, he worked on Hertz Global Holdings Inc's
acquisition of Dollar Thrifty and Jarden Corp's
acquisition of Yankee Candle.
In addition to the appointments, Barclays also named Reid
Marsh as executive chairman of industrials, the memo showed. A
Barclays spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.