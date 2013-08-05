EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Aug 5 Barclays said on Monday it had appointed nine more banks to work on its 5.8 billion pound ($8.9 billion) share sale, taking the size of the total syndicate to 14.
The British bank said ABN AMRO, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, ING Bank, JP Morgan, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets had been appointed as additional underwriters and joint bookrunners on the fundraising.
The rights issue, announced last week and due to be launched in September, is the biggest by a British bank since 2009 and is intended to help plug a larger-than-expected capital shortfall identified by Britain's financial regulator at the bank.
Last week Barclays said Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Citi, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank were acting as joint bookrunners and initial underwriters on the sale. Barclays itself is acting as global coordinator and joint bookrunner.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.