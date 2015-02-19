(Adds background, comments)
By Daniel Wiessner
ALBANY, N.Y. Feb 19 New York state's top court
on Thursday reversed a 2013 ruling that found Barclays Plc
liable in a $300 million dispute with hedge fund Black
Diamond Capital over the British bank's refusal to pay back
collateral.
Connecticut-based Black Diamond filed a lawsuit against
Barclays in 2008, claiming it had defaulted on a $40 million
collateral call made at the height of the financial crisis. A
lower court agreed and ordered Barclays to return $297 million
in collateral it was holding under a 2005 agreement with Black
Diamond.
The New York Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision said
it was unclear whether Barclays failed to follow the contract's
procedures for disputing a collateral call and sent the case
back to a state judge in Manhattan.
The court denied Barclays' counterclaim that Black Diamond
violated the agreement by failing to meet two subsequent
collateral calls from the bank.
A Barclays spokesman did not immediately have comment. An
attorney for Black Diamond did not return a request for comment.
The deal, known as a total return swap, transferred the
benefits and risks of an investment in a Barclays-held portfolio
of corporate debt instruments to Black Diamond in exchange for
financing fees paid to the bank.
The contract allowed each side to make collateral demands on
the other based on changes to the value of the underlying loans.
The case is BDC Finance Llc v. Barclays Bank Plc, New York
State Court of Appeals No. 5.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)