BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Barclays is testing investor interest for its USD-denominated Additional Tier 1 issue at initial price thoughts of low 8%s, with pricing targeted for tomorrow.
The deal is a perpetual callable at par in December 2018 and every five year anniversary thereafter, offered in benchmark size and SEC-registered format.
It will be converted to equity if the capital ratio of Barclays falls below 7% fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio on a quarterly basis.
Barclays is bookrunner, with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC, UBS, Wells Fargo as joint leads no books.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.