Nov 13 (IFR) - Barclays on Wednesday launched its US$2
billion Additional Tier 1 contingent capital (CoCo) bond at
8.25%, which was at the wider end of expectations for the
high-risk trade.
The UK lender was heard to have amassed some US$10 billion
in orders for the deal, which is perpetual but callable in five
years. It began testing interest in the low 8% area Tuesday.
Despite the quantity of orders, some US accounts expressed
concerns that a frothy book could impact secondary performance,
after the UK lender failed to revise guidance downwards.
"I'm wavering back and forth, wondering whether I should
stay in this deal," said one US investor. "I don't know how it
will trade - US$10 billion sometimes means just US$4 billion and
the rest is fluff."
Barclays' own syndicate team, along with Citi, Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, UBS and Wells Fargo are
managing the SEC-registered offering, which is expected to price
later today.