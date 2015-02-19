(Adds detail)
LONDON Feb 19 Barclays is set to
reduce its bonus pot for 2014 to less than 2 billion pounds
($3.1 billion), down at least 16 percent from its controversial
payout in the previous year, Sky News reported.
Barclays, which has the largest investment bank of Britain's
lenders, will say bonuses fell below 2 billion pounds for 2014
when it reports results on March 2, compared with 2.4 billion
for 2013, Sky said, citing an insider.
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
will also both reduce their bonus pots for 2014 when
they report next week, and payouts across the three banks will
be about 15 percent lower than for 2013, Sky said.
Barclays, Lloyds and RBS declined to comment.
Sky said the bonus figure for RBS could be about 500 million
pounds and Lloyds was likely to pay about 375 million pounds;
the combined 875 million would be down from about 975 million a
year before, but could still spark a political row about pay at
the two state-backed banks.
Barclays had faced a row with some shareholders a year ago
after it increased bonuses despite a fall in profits.
The bank is also shrinking its investment bank and aims to
cut 7,000 in the business, and cut about one-third of those last
year.
Its bonus pot should also shrink due to role-based
allowances it started paying staff last year, which shift the
compensation structure so more is awarded in fixed rather than
variable pay.
($1 = 0.6479 pounds)
