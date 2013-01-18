LONDON Jan 18 British bank Barclays Plc is considering using its 2012 bonus pool to help pay fines for its role in Libor interest rate rigging, the Financial Times reported.

The bank might recoup part or all of the 290 million pounds it was fined from the bonuses it pays investment bankers, the paper said, without citing sources.

Part state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is already preparing to slash bonuses to help pay for its Libor-related fines, according to a source.

Barclays is currently finalising bonuses for 2012 and overall compensation was expected to fall between 10 percent and 20 percent on average, two sources said earlier this week.

The bank's new boss said on Thursday in a letter to employees that they must adopt new values to rebuild the company's reputation, or leave.