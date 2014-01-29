LONDON Jan 29 Barclays said it will
close bank branches in Britain over time due to improving
technology and customer behavior changes, but it had no plans
for large-scale closures or a target on how much of the network
will shut.
"We have consistently been clear that, over time, there will
be fewer traditional branches as we move to provide banking
services to customers where and when they find it most
convenient," a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"This will be driven by the needs of our customers and,
therefore, there is not a target for a number of branches to be
closed, nor a time frame for such action."
The bank said it had no plans to announce any branch
closures in Britain in its results next month, after reports it
planned to shut a quarter of its network.