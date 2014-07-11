LONDON, July 11 British bank Barclays
is to replace branch cashiers with floor-walking staff sporting
tablet computers as personal banking becomes increasingly
virtual.
From October staff will step out from behind their glass
booths, armed with tablets to help them offer advice to
customers and guide them on how to use self-service machines for
basic transactions.
Banks are keen to automate more basic services within
branches, such as withdrawing and depositing cash and paying
bills, as customers become more comfortable with remote banking.
A report published last week by the British Bankers
Association and accountancy firm EY found that Britons are now
using mobile and internet banking for transactions worth nearly
1 billion pounds a day.
The change at Barclays will involve more than 6,500
employees dropping their cashier titles for the new role of
"community banker", with all in-branch staff receiving an
average pay rise of 2.8 percent.
The bank, which has more than 1,500 branches in the UK, said
that the new role will give staff the opportunity to use their
skills and help customers with services they could not provide
from behind a counter, such as setting up direct debits.
Barclays' rivals Royal Bank of Scotland and Virgin
Money have already started to transform their branch experience
with state-of-the-art technology.
RBS has begun the installation of self-service machines in
branches and Virgin Money recently opened its fourth "lounge",
where customers can eat and drink while using mobile devices and
watching television.
(Reporting by Yousra Elbagir; Editing by David Goodman)