May 15 Barclays Plc :
* Barclays Plc and Barclays Bank Plc announce offers to
exchange existing T1 securities for new AT1 securities
* Exchange offers are being made on terms and subject to
conditions and restrictions set out in contained in form F-4
registration statement
* Exchange will accelerate transition of group's capital
structure, contribute to its leverage ratio target and manage
interest cost associated with legacy non-CRD IV-compliant
securities
* Notes any future decision as to exercise of early
redemption calls with respect to existing T1 securities will be
made with reference to economic impact, prevailing market
conditions, regulatory developments
* For each 1,000 pound of sterling T1 securities validly
tendered, holders of particular series will be eligible to
receive principal amount of sterling at1 securities
