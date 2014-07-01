July 1 Barclays Plc :

* Appointment of Tim Luke as a vice chairman and managing director in its technology, media, and telecommunications (tmt) investment banking team in New York.

* Also appointed Anuj Mathur as a director in its TMT group in Menlo Park, California

* Luke is expected to join the firm in July 2014, and Mathur will join in August 2014 Further company coverage: