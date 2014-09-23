Sept 23 Financial Conduct Authority:

* Barclays fined £38 million for putting £16.5 billion of client assets at risk

* This is highest fine ever imposed by FCA or its predecessor FSA for client assets breaches

* Barclays' records did not correctly reflect which company within its investment banking division was responsible for assets in accounts

* These failings were compounded by flaws in account naming or incorrect data that suggested assets belonged to Barclays instead of its clients.

* Barclays agreed to settle at an early stage, qualifying for a 30 pct discount. Without this, FCA would have imposed a penalty of £53,921,619

* Barclays also failed to set up appropriate legal arrangements with these companies