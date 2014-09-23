MOVES-Riera reroutes to RBC Capital Markets
LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - Peter Riera will join RBC Capital Markets to lead its UK FIG debt capital markets origination effort, according to a source.
Sept 23 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Barclays fined £38 million for putting £16.5 billion of client assets at risk
* This is highest fine ever imposed by FCA or its predecessor FSA for client assets breaches
* Barclays' records did not correctly reflect which company within its investment banking division was responsible for assets in accounts
* These failings were compounded by flaws in account naming or incorrect data that suggested assets belonged to Barclays instead of its clients.
* Barclays agreed to settle at an early stage, qualifying for a 30 pct discount. Without this, FCA would have imposed a penalty of £53,921,619
* Barclays also failed to set up appropriate legal arrangements with these companies Further company coverage:
