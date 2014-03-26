LONDON, March 26 Barclays PLC : * Says Barclays and China Development Bank sign MOU on strategic cooperation * Says the MOU, signed in Beijing, China, replaces prior memoranda of understanding entered into since 2007. * Says signed MOU reflects changes that have taken place in both CDB and Barclay s since 2007 * Barclays Plc and CDB have signed a separate MOU in relation to investment opportunities for CDB outside of China. * MOU defines cooperation framework and scope for CDB and Barclays to complement capabilities globally in training and development * For more news, please click here [1062.HK BARC.L CHDB.UL]