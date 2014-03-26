LONDON, March 26 Barclays PLC :
* Says Barclays and China Development Bank sign MOU on
strategic cooperation
* Says the MOU, signed in Beijing, China, replaces prior
memoranda of understanding entered into since 2007.
* Says signed MOU reflects changes that have taken place in
both CDB and Barclay s since 2007
* Barclays Plc and CDB have signed a separate MOU in relation
to investment opportunities for CDB outside of China.
* MOU defines cooperation framework and scope for CDB and
Barclays to complement capabilities globally in training and
development
