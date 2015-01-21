BRIEF-Dexus Property says qtrly occupancy (by income) increased to 96.7%
* Reiterates market guidance for 12 months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Barclays PLC : * Says proposed amended complaint by New York attorney general over its dark
pool "merely repackages" flawed arguments from the original complaint * Says continues to seek to cooperate with New York attorney general eric
schneiderman, but will continue to defend vigorously against allegations
* Reiterates market guidance for 12 months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Congress, bitterly divided for years along party lines, may be mapping a bipartisan path forward that skirts around President Donald Trump when he refuses to engage constructively with lawmakers, Democrats and some lobbyists said on Monday.