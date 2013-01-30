LONDON Jan 30 Barclays PLC : * Current pay chair sunderland says doesn't feel board made misjudgement on bob

diamond's pay * Current pay chair sunderland says, with hindsight, diamond should have got

less pay for 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says has consulted far more with shareholders on

pay this year * Current pay chair sunderland says would not have recommended no bonus for

diamond in 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says substantial degree of change going on at

bank currently