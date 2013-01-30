BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
LONDON Jan 30 Barclays PLC : * Current pay chair sunderland says doesn't feel board made misjudgement on bob
diamond's pay * Current pay chair sunderland says, with hindsight, diamond should have got
less pay for 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says has consulted far more with shareholders on
pay this year * Current pay chair sunderland says would not have recommended no bonus for
diamond in 2011 * Current pay chair sunderland says substantial degree of change going on at
bank currently
June 1 Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says: