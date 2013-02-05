LONDON Feb 5 Barclays PLC : * CEO says raised concerns about bank's culture before departure of former CEO

Bob Diamond * CEO says Hector sants has been asked to conduct comprehensive review of how

compliance works at bank * CEO: barcays didn't respond quickly enough to changing environment and need

to run business in different way * Chairman says bank is "not too big to manage" * Chairman says strategic review will show parts of the business that don't fit

and will be cut back