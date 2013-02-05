LONDON Feb 5 Barclays PLC : * CEO says difficult to be definitive on final ppi bill * CEO says in talks about imposing time limit on ppi, has to be done in way

that's good for customers * CEO says having a hard stop that is advertised will encourage customers to

complain directly, not use cmcs * CEO says wants a timeframe set for ppi compensation * CEO says bank has around 3,500 customers affected by interest rate swaps

mis-selling * CEO says much greater information available on interest swaps than was the

case with ppi mis-selling * CEO says "as confident as can be" that 850 million STG swaps provision will

be adequate