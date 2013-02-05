BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
LONDON Feb 5 Barclays PLC : * CEO says will be materially changing the way structured capital markets
business is run * Chairman rejects suggestion from mp tyrie that bank requires new pay chair
* CNA announces Scott Weber as new general counsel