Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 17 BARCLAYS: * Rbs chairman says banks have let customers down in all sorts of
different ways * Barclays chairman designate says bank has seen continuing increase
to smes in Q3, lending rate 80-85 percent * Barclays chairman designate says there isn't enough demand for sme
lending * Barclays chairman designate says many smes have large cash balances,
challenge to boost confidence * Barclays chairman designate says important regulators clear about
objectives
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.