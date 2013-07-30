By Kylie MacLellan
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 The investment banks working on
Barclays' multi-billion pound share sale could split a
total fee pot of close to 100 million pounds ($153.49 million).
Barclays said on Tuesday it planned to raise 5.8 billion
pounds from its shareholders to satisfy Britain's financial
regulator's demands for the 320-year-old bank to strengthen its
capital reserves.
Buoyant stock markets have helped boost the volume of equity
fundraising globally this year, with the amount raised up 36
percent year-on-year in the first six months of 2013.
Total global equity capital markets (ECM) fees have also
risen, with banks earning $9.6 billion during the first half of
the year, a 26 percent increase on the same period in 2012.
Barclays' rights issue is being underwritten by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse
and Deutsche Bank, who will reap fees of as
much as 1.7 percent of the gross proceeds of around 5.95 billion
pounds, according to the underwriting agreement.
That is below the average 2.79 percent paid on rights issues
globally so far this year, according to data from Thomson
Reuters and Freeman Consulting.
If any extra underwriters or sub-underwriters are added to
the deal they will also be paid from this total fee pot of 101.1
million pounds, eating into the commission paid to the top four
banks and reducing the risk each takes on.
Also, Barclays will itself receive around 5.95 million
pounds for its role as global co-ordinator on the sale.
If the new shares are not admitted to the stock market by
Oct. 3, the underwriters may be in line for extra fees.
The share sale would not impact investment banking league
tables until it is completed but if it were included today, with
credit based on no further underwriters being added, Deutsche
Bank would overtake Goldman Sachs to claim the top spot
in the Thomson Reuters ECM (Equity Capital Markets) tables for
Europe, Middle East and Africa.