LONDON, July 29 Barclays said it would
give an update on its capital plans alongside its first-half
results on Tuesday, responding to weekend media reports the bank
is considering selling new shares.
"Barclays has been in discussions with the Prudential
Regulatory Authority regarding its financial and capital
management plans. Barclays will update the market alongside its
interim results," it said in a statement on Monday.
The Sunday Times reported that Barclays' advisers had
sounded out investors about offering new shares to existing
investors to raise 4 billion pounds ($6.2 billion).
Shares in Barclays were down 3.1 percent at 0900GMT.