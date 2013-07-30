By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 A top Barclays investor
has blasted financial regulators for a "lack of stability or
consistency" in capital requirements, warning they could
undermine efforts to sell off government stakes in bailed out
lenders.
David Cumming, head of equities at Standard Life
Investments, said the regulatory regime "appears both capricious
and hostile to banks and is in consequence raising the cost of
capital for the banking sector, notably through a lack of
stability or consistency in its policy on capital."
"From a taxpayer and investors viewpoint this must change.
If not funding available for business both large and small will
be reduced while funds realised from future government share
sales will be materially below the levels achievable if we had a
more objective and coherent regulatory policy," Cumming said in
comments emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.
His comments came after Barclays said it is seeking to raise
5.8 billion pounds from its shareholders to help plug a larger
than expected capital shortfall identified by Britain's
financial regulator.
Standard Life Investments, the fund management arm of UK
insurer Standard Life, is the fifth largest shareholder
in Barclays, holding a 1.3 percent stake according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The British government is expected to start selling some of
its 39 percent stake in Lloyds Banking Group which, if
successful, would mark a major milestone in Britain's recovery
from the 2008 financial crisis. Taxpayers pumped 66 billion
pounds into rescuing Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland.
[ID: nL6N0FH3DZ]
The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)
said on Tuesday Barclays needed an extra 12.8 billion pounds to
strengthen its capital reserves against potential market shocks,
more than an estimate of about 7 billion a month ago, due mainly
to tougher European rules on the way banks measure risks.