By Kirstin Ridley and Steve Slater
LONDON, July 30 Barclays said on
Tuesday it was contesting the preliminary findings of a British
regulatory probe into its commercial agreements with Qatari
investors who led a rescue fundraising of the bank during the
2008 financial crisis.
Neither Barclays nor the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
disclosed what the preliminary findings were. But the bank said
it received them on June 27 and contested them five days ago.
The FCA and Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) have been
investigating for about a year the circumstances surrounding the
Qatari cash injection secured by Barclays, which is struggling
to restore its reputation after a string of scandals.
Qatar Holding invested 5.3 billion pounds ($8 billion) in
Barclays in June and October 2008, helping it avoid a government
bailout and associated stringent re-payment terms and conditions
imposed on bailed-out rivals Lloyds Banking Group and
Royal Bank of Scotland.
"Barclays expects further developments in the near term," it
said of the probe, as it announced a 5.8 billion pound rights
issue to plug a capital reserve shortfall.
"Barclays is co-operating with all the authorities fully. It
is not possible to estimate the financial impact upon Barclays
should any adverse findings be made," it added.
It is unusual for details of regulatory investigations to be
made public before any formal warning notice is issued.
But Barclays has been at pains to be fully transparent since
becoming the first bank fined for its part in a global scam to
manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates last year, which
prompted a political furore so severe that its previous chief
executive Bob Diamond and chairman Marcus Agius resigned.
ALL EYES ON BARCLAYS
Barclays has said the Financial Services Authority (FSA),
the FCA's predecessor which launched the probe, had focused on
the bank and four current and former senior employees, including
finance director Chris Lucas.
Sources familiar with the investigation have said the
regulator is also investigating Roger Jenkins, the main
architect of the Qatar fundraising, who left Barclays in early
2009 and is now at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and
Exchange Commission have also waded in, opening an inquiry last
October into whether Barclays' third-party relationships, which
help it win and retain business, breach anti-bribery rules.
Barclays said on Tuesday the two U.S. authorities were also
investigating the commercial agreements with Qatar, while the
U.S Federal Reserve is keen to be kept abreast of developments.
The SFO, which launched its own investigation last August,
has said it anticipates progress in its own inquiry by year-end.
The deal with Qatar raised hackles from the outset.
Shareholders were angry that Qatar Holding, which is now the
bank's biggest shareholder with a 6.7 percent stake, was offered
more attractive terms than existing investors.
Separately, Barclays said it would vigorously defend itself
against fines worth around $470 million by the U.S. Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which alleges the bank
manipulated electricity markets in and around California from
November 2006 to December 2008.