By Michael Szabo and Ben Garside
| LONDON, Sept 25
LONDON, Sept 25 Barclays has settled a
lawsuit with London trading firm CF Partners after a judge found
that the British bank had misused confidential information
during its acquisition of a Swedish carbon trading company.
The ruling comes the same week Barclays was hit with a
combined $77 million in fines from British and U.S. regulators
as the lender continues to be dogged by problems from its past.
Barclays is trying to improve standards and its corporate
culture after being rocked by a series of scandals -- including
the mis-selling of loan insurance and the attempted manipulation
of Libor interest rate.
CF Partners approached Barclays in 2008 for advice on debt
financing for its plan to buy the Swedish firm Tricorona AB.
CF Partners said it gave Barclays confidential information
about Tricorona's potential value and signed a confidentiality
agreement with the bank.
Barclays then bought Tricorona itself in 2010. The bank said
CF Partners had abandoned its acquisition attempt during 2008
after carbon credit prices plummeted.
CF Partners, however, argued it had only temporarily delayed
its plan and demanded compensation of 96 million euros from
Barclays. It launched the lawsuit against Barclays in 2012.
High court judge Robert Hildyard ruled that both Barclays
and Tricorona had misused the confidential information provided
by CF Partners to establish their own "strategic partnership".
He ruled, however, that Barclays had not breached any
exclusivity clauses by buying Tricorona.
Barclays has agreed to pay CF Partners 10 million euros
($12.7 million) to settle the case.
"In order to put the matter behind them and bring to a
resolution outstanding matters including costs and appeals, CF
Partners UK LLP, Barclays Bank plc and Bryggpipan AB i
likvidation, formerly known as Tricorona AB, have settled the
legal proceedings between them on mutually acceptable terms,"
the firms said on Thursday in a joint emailed statement.
Under the settlement, all the firms and individuals involved
agreed not to comment further.
Hildyard said Harshika Patel, who was Barclays' head of
environmental market product and business development at the
time of the Tricorona acquisition, had acted as "something of a
law unto herself".
He said evidence presented during the trial showed that
Patel was "unreliable", exhibited "disingenuous conduct" and
"demonstrated a capacity, perhaps a tendency, for manipulative
conduct and occasional indifference to propriety".
According to her LinkedIn profile, Patel is now managing
director and head of commodities Asia, sales and structuring at
JPMorgan Chase.
Attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.
(Editing by David Clarke)