LONDON Feb 3 Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said he had turned down a bonus for 2013 due to costs incurred by the bank to deal with past problems and its 6 billion pounds ($9.8 billion) fundraising.

"I have concluded that it would not be right, in the circumstances, for me to accept a bonus for 2013, and I have therefore respectfully declined the one offered to me by the board," Jenkins said in a statement on Monday.