LONDON May 2 Barclays Chief Executive
Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR
& Co, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday.
KKR has complained to Barclays over Staley's actions on
behalf of his brother-in-law after a deal between Jorge Nitzan
and the buyout firm went sour, the WSJ said, citing sources
familiar with the case.
News of the KKR dispute comes at a sensitive time for Staley
who faces regulatory scrutiny in the United States and Britain
over his attempts to unmask a whistleblower.
KKR is unhappy about what it sees as a conflict with its
interests as a Barclays client, the newspaper reported.
The alleged conflict was brought about by Staley interceding
on behalf of his brother-in-law late last year by vouching for
him to KKR's co-investors and helping to try and find a new
investor for a Brazilian company called Aceco TI, the WSJ said.
The family of Staley's wife Debora Nitzan Staley and her
brother Jorge founded data centre company Aceco and sold the
bulk of it to KKR in 2014.
However, Aceco's revenues have slumped since the
acquisition, which KKR has blamed on wrongdoing by its former
owners, alleging they concealed accounting fraud.
Nitzan, Aceco's former chief executive, has denied all
allegations of wrongdoing at the company, saying its recent
problems have been caused by Brazil's economic slump and
post-acquisition mismanagement.
"We have a responsibility to protect the interests of our
investors who we believe were defrauded in the sale of Aceco.
We would also note that we have been a longtime client of
Barclays, which comes with its own responsibilities for
Barclays," KKR said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
A spokesman for Barclays noted that the bank was not
involved in the deal between Aceco and KKR.
"Appropriate senior personnel within Barclays have been kept
informed about this matter, and in particular regarding any
management interactions with the parties concerned," the
Barclays spokesman said in an emailed statement.
