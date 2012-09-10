* CEO Jenkins speaks at Barclays event in New York
* Investment bank, management team key issues
By Steve Slater and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Sept 10 The future of Barclays'
investment bank is the most pressing issue for new chief
executive Antony Jenkins to address when he speaks to investors
and his own investment bankers on Monday.
Jenkins, appointed 11 days ago to restore the reputation of
Britain's fourth-largest bank after a series of scandals, is
expected to curb the riskier investment banking business built
by his predecessor as he reforms a culture regulators have
criticised as too aggressive.
"The key issue is what to do with the investment bank,"
Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood said.
"I would expect to see a gradual de-emphasis of the
investment bank and a reallocation of capital elsewhere."
Greenwood said he expects Jenkins to cut costs and shrink
the amount of capital consumed by the investment bank, which
generates more than half of Barclays' total profit.
Also high on Jenkins's to-do list is how far to overhaul the
senior management team at the bank, which was rocked by a record
fine of more than $450 million in June for rigging interest
rates and is being investigated over a fundraising.
The rate-rigging probe unearthed long-standing concerns by
Britain's financial regulator about the culture under former CEO
Bob Diamond and Chairman Marcus Agius, who both resigned as a
result of the scandal.
Chris Lucas, finance director since 2007, is most under
pressure after the regulator's criticism. He was also named as
one of four people being investigated by the regulator over a
fundraising from Qatari investors four years ago.
Jenkins could also look to remove executives who were close
to Diamond, such as investment bank boss Rich Ricci and wealth
management head Tom Kalaris.
"Given the change of culture that Jenkins is required to
drive, a senior management shake-up is highly likely. My feeling
on timing is that people will want to see some signs of things
happening before the year is out," said one of the 25 largest
shareholders in the bank.
The bank has also been caught up in an insurance mis-selling
scandal and a tax avoidance row.
Barclays declined to comment. Shortly after his appointment,
Jenkins voiced support for Lucas and the management team.
Jenkins also needs to fill his previous position as retail
and business banking boss, which he is expected to do in the
next month, and decide whether to fill a vacant chief operating
officer role.
SUSTAINABLE RETURNS
Jenkins is due to host a conference call for analysts at
1300 GMT before speaking to investors at Barclays' annual
financial services conference in New York.
Jenkins, 51, told Reuters shortly after his promotion that
his first priority was to stabilise the bank and work with
investors, politicians and regulators, who often bristled at
Diamond's brash approach.
He has said the bank's broad strategy remains intact and
there will be no radical change. With rivals also axing areas
that use too much capital and cutting bankers' bonuses, he may
not cut back the investment bank much more than other firms.
Jenkins has scrapped Diamond's target of a return on equity
(RoE) of 13 percent, opting to deliver a return above the bank's
cost of equity of around 11.5 percent, and show how that can be
sustained. Many viewed the previous target as unrealistic anyway
- the consensus expectation was for an RoE of 8 percent in 2014,
Deutsche Bank analyst Jason Napier said.
Jenkins plans to provide a more detailed strategy early next
year.
Other parts of the bank under scrutiny include its
loss-making European retail and business banking, in Spain,
Portugal, Italy and France. Attempts in the past year to sell
some parts failed to find any interest, and analysts expect the
business to be run down.
Its British retail and corporate banking, Barclaycard and
wealth units are seen as good, core businesses capable of
delivering the returns needed to appeal to investors.