(Changes source; adds details on appointment and background)
By Lawrence Delevingne
Oct 12 Britain's third largest bank Barclays PLC
is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker
Jes Staley as its new chief executive, a person with knowledge
of the situation said on Monday.
Barclays offered the position to Staley, currently managing
partner of U.S. hedge fund firm BlueMountain Capital Management,
and he accepted the offer, according to the person.
A second person familiar with the matter said Staley was on
a shortlist of potential successors, but could not confirm the
appointment. Any appointment would also still depend on Staley
getting approval from Britain's financial regulators.
The appointment which was first reported by the FT is
expected to be announced in the next two weeks, it said citing
two people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1L8hwt4)
Staley, who was on the shortlist when Barclays looked for a
CEO in 2012, had left JPMorgan in early 2013 after 34 years at
the bank to join Blue Mountain Capital. Staley ran JPMorgan's
investment bank and asset management business.
Picking Staley could see Barclays put renewed focus on its
investment bank, which the bank has been shrinking in the past
three years in an effort to cut costs and improve profitability.
Previous CEO Antony Jenkins, who was fired in July for
losing the support of non-executive directors in a clash over
style and the pace of the bank's turnaround, had said the bank
had to reduce the importance of the investment bank after a
series of scandals, while changes in regulation also made many
trading activities unprofitable.
Chairman John McFarlane, who has been running the bank in
the interim since Jenkins' exit, had said earlier in July that
it will look at internal as well as external candidates to make
an appointment.
An appointment of Staley would see a second former JPMorgan
investment bank boss running a British bank, after Standard
Chartered this year picked Bill Winters as its new CEO.
Barclays' finance director Tushar Morzaria is another former
JPMorgan executive, showing the growing influence of the US
bank's alumni in London.
Barclays PLC was not immediately available for comment. An
external spokesman for BlueMountain declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne, Sangameswaran S, Aurindom
Mukherjee and Steve Slater; Editing by Andrew Hay)