Oct 12 Britain's third largest bank Barclays PLC is set to appoint Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co investment banker, as its new chief executive, the Financial Times reported.

The announcement of the appointment, if approved by regulators, is expected in the next two weeks, FT said citing two people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1L8hwt4)

Staley, who was on the shortlist when Barclays looked for a CEO in 2012, had left JPMorgan in early 2013 after 34 years at the bank to join hedge fund Blue Mountain Capital. Staley ran JPMorgan's investment bank and asset management business.

If appointed, Jes Staley would be filling in the position that had been vacant after Antony Jenkins was fired in July for losing the support of non-executive directors in a clash over style and the pace of the bank's turnaround.

Chairman John McFarlane, who has been running the bank in the interim, had said earlier in July that it will look at internal as well as external candidates to make an appointment.

Barclays PLC was not immediately available for comment. An external spokesman for BlueMountain declined to comment. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)