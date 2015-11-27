* Ex-JPMorgan banker Staley becomes Barclays CEO on Dec. 1
By Steve Slater and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Nov 27 Welcome to Barclays: At roughly 6
a.m. on Jes Staley's first day as its new chief executive next
week the Bank of England will tell him whether the British bank
has enough money to survive a deep recession.
Barclays is expected to 'pass' the regulator's
financial healthcheck on Tuesday, but already analysts and
investors say a tougher test in 2016 could cause Staley to
consider cutting the dividend. At least the timing of the
'stress test' demonstrates that the job of managing Britain's
third biggest bank is never dull.
That was made even clearer this week when Barclays was hit
with its seventh fine in the past six years by Britain's
regulator for past wrongdoing, this time for cutting corners
when vetting rich customers in a case where executives went so
far as to buy a special safe to keep the identity of the clients
secret.
Boston-born Staley, a former head of investment banking at
U.S. bank JP Morgan who fixed a stutter at high school
by joining the debating team, faces a raft of challenges.
Taking a similarly brave approach to these problems could
result in radical action being taken to revive the 325-year-old
bank's fortunes, analysts and investors say, such as spinning
off its investment bank and relocating it to New York.
"Clarity on strategy is needed, with perhaps only a break-up
able to crystallise value," said James Chappell, an analyst at
Berenberg. "Our preference remains for a full separation of the
investment bank with a listing in the U.S."
But Staley first needs to define the investment bank's
strategy, after multiple shifts in recent years.
The bank's latest fine also shows there's still work to do
to put past problems behind it and improve culture and
standards, and Staley said when he was appointed a month ago the
bank must avoid "adversarial" relationships with regulators.
Other major issues he needs to quickly address is how
Barclays plans to separate its domestic retail bank from the
rest of the business to meet new UK rules and the need to cut
out more costs.
"His urgent jobs are continuing to reduce the capital tied
up in the business, how to push up the RoE (return on equity)
and push down costs, and what to be thinking about in terms of
the mix of the business," said Chris Wheeler, analyst at
Atlantic Securities.
SECOND TIME AROUND
Staley, 58, will not come to Barclays cold. He has already
been visiting offices and trading floors in London and New York,
industry sources said.
He knows Barclays well after nearly becoming CEO three years
ago, when he was the top external candidate to replace American
investment banker Bob Diamond, who was criticised by regulators
for an "aggressive" culture that encouraged too much risk-taking
in pursuit of profits.
But Staley was passed over amid worries there might be a
political and media outcry over the cost of buying him out of
his JPMorgan contract and the fact that he was yet another U.S.
investment banker, people familiar with the matter said.
Three years on and the political climate had now changed,
making Staley the obvious candidate once again, if he was still
interested, the sources said. He was.
Staley will be paid up to 8.2 million pounds a year, making
him one of the highest paid bankers in Europe. Yet he has lost
220,000 pounds ($332,000) even before starting, due to a dip in
the value of 6.5 million pounds of Barclays shares he bought
three weeks ago.
Staley spent 34 years at JPMorgan, which he joined in 1979
but left after falling out with CEO Jamie Dimon.
The keen yachtsman, the son of a U.S. corporate executive,
grew up in Pennsylvania, where he played the trumpet to avoid
speaking and then joined the school's debate team to overcome a
stutter, he recalled last year.
"I remember when the letter B scared me," Staley said in a
speech after accepting an award at the American Institute for
Stuttering. "And I remember when I would do anything to try to
avoid the letter W. A simple question - 'Why?' - would terrify
me."
The stutter disappeared and after graduating from Bowdoin
College in Maine, Staley moved up the JPMorgan ranks, spending
eight years in Brazil and then, back in New York, running its
asset management business, and from 2009 its investment bank.
But he was demoted in a 2012 reshuffle and left in early 2013 to
join U.S. hedge fund firm BlueMountain Capital.
Barclays is just over halfway through a three-year plan to
cut 19,000 jobs in an attempt to improve returns and Chairman
John McFarlane, who arrived in April, wants to accelerate the
turnaround.
"Jes Staley has clearly been hired as an ambidextrous CEO,"
said Matthew Beesley, head of global equities at Henderson, one
of the bank's top 40 investors. He cited Staley's experience in
wealth and asset management as areas he could look to expand at
Barclays.
Its core UK retail banking and Barclaycard credit card arms
are profitable and running well, leaving the investment bank, te
least profitable area, in need of the most attention.
Barclays is shrinking the investment bank to focus on U.S.
and UK markets and limit it to using 30 percent of group
capital, from about half previously.
"It seems clear that the strategy tweaks put in place by
John McFarlane are there for Jes Staley to implement," said Guy
de Blonay, manager of the Jupiter Financial Opportunities Fund,
an investor in Barclays.
"His priorities will be on increasing returns, not scale."
($1 = 0.6632 pounds)
